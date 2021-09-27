Fort Hamilton Army post hosts an Oktoberfest

Fort Hamilton’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation unit held a Bavarian-style Oktoberfest on a large meadow near the Fort Hamilton Parkway and 101st Street entrance to the base Sept. 18. It was open to the public, veterans and military families who pre-registered and it was a sell-out.

Fort Hamilton’s MWR Director Trevor Loew announces the winner of the best dressed lederhosen competition.

The event featured German food, live oompah music by the Swedish Meatballs Polka Band, contests that included cornhole, stein hoist, bratwurst eating contest, best dressed lederhosen, and plenty of imported German beer. St. Joseph’s College of New York was a key sponsor.

* * *

Thomas McCarthy was re-elected to another term as president of the Bay Ridge Historical Society, along with fellow officers First Vice President Henry Stewart and Second Vice President Tom Hilton, and John Cassidy was elected as Treasurer. Larry Stelter, Jack Torre and Ted General were re-elected for additional terms as trustees. New trustees elected were George Prezioso and Dan Texeira.

Thomas McCarthy, president of the Bay Ridge Historical Society. Photo courtesy of the BRHS

The Society’s position of secretary is open and they are asking anyone interested in applying to email bayridgehistory@gmail.com to request an interview.

In addition to the election at the September monthly meeting, the historical group held its annual showing of the Samuel Thomas Winter Collection of vintage photos of a then-rural Bay Ridge. Some of the images date back to the 1860s.

Membership in the Society is available by downloading and printing the application from the Society’s website, BayRidgeHistory.com. Annual dues are $20 and life membership is $100. The Society’s Facebook page had, at last count, 1,812 viewers. (In the interest of full disclosure, I am a longtime member of the BRHS.)