‘Greece’ is the word at Holy Cross festival

They were dancing in “the Isles” this weekend at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church’s annual cultural festival.

Crowds filled Ridge Boulevard from 84th to 86th Street for three days of music, dancing, rides, games and food.

Volunteers at one of the booths.

Organizer Evans Kotsis said the festival is a source of pride for the parish.

“All the volunteers are dedicated and give their all to promote the Greek culture and cuisine to all of Bay Ridge and the surrounding areas,” Kotsis said.

It’s not a feast without the food.

Proceeds from the festival help support the parish and its day and afternoon school sessions, said Father Gerasimos Makris.

“Thank you to all the people who work so hard so we could have our festival and, yes, the food is great too,” Makris said.