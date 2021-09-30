Malliotakis meets family she helped bring back from Afghanistan

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis recently met the Brooklyn family she helped get out of Kabul, Afghanistan, during the U.S. withdrawal.

A Gravesend man contacted Malliotakis’ office in August and said his wife and three children – ages 1, 3 and 7 – were visiting Afghanistan when the withdrawal began.

“My office worked with the State Department and we were able to get them on a military flight to Qatar,” Malliotakis said at the time.

The congresswoman and the reunited family met at Memories Café at 2611 Bath Ave.

“They are extremely grateful for their life in America and we’re happy to have played a role in their safe return to the United States,” said Natalie Baldassarre, Malliotakis’ communications director.