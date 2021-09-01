Man charged with stabbing on R train

A Bronx man was arrested after a stabbing in the 77th Street R train station Aug. 30.

Cops said two men were arguing on the train as it approached the station at 8:17 a.m. and one allegedly stabbed the other several times in the head.

Philip Desilva, 50, was charged with assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

The other man, 37, was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and was listed in stable condition.

According to the New York Post, Desilva told the other man to stop smoking pot, the man attacked him and Desilva allegedly stabbed him in response. The Post also said charges against the other man are pending.

Police found two knives at the scene.