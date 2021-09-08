Mourning 9/11 victims 20 years later

Several events will take place in southern Brooklyn to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton will hold its annual observance at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10. A brief ceremony will be followed by a wreath-laying.

The ceremony will include a roll call of fallen military members and veterans who were first responders and will be streamed via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/USAGFortHamilton.

Last year’s 9/11 ceremony at Fort Hamilton was streamed. Photo courtesy of Fort Hamilton

Firefighter Joseph Esposito of Rescue 5 in Staten Island is the guest of honor. His brother and cousin, both firefighters, were killed in the attacks.

A commemoration will take place at the Brooklyn Wall of Remembrance at Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Ave., beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10. Special music will celebrate the lives of responders and a candlelight ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.

The Brooklyn Wall of Remembrance at Maimonides Park in Coney Island. Photo courtesy of Facebook Brooklyn Wall of Remembrance

The Dyker Heights Civic Association will hold a candlelight vigil in McKinley Park on Bay Ridge and Fort Hamilton parkways from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10. The event is hosted by local card store E & J Boutique.

Participants at last year’s vigil in McKinley Park. Photos courtesy of Fran Vella-Marrone

A vigil will be held on the American Veterans Memorial Pier, Bay Ridge Avenue and Shore Road, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The event will include performances by Xaverian High School, Fort Hamilton High School, Boy Scout Troop 13 and the Holy Cross Girl Scout Troop.

The base of the “Beacon” sculpture at the American Veterans Memorial Pier in Bay Ridge. Eagle Urban Media/file photo

Candles will be distributed and a moment of silence will be held as the names of victims are shown on screens.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on Facebook and is hosted by NIA Community Services, State Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Councilmember Justin Brannan.

A Mass will be celebrated at St. Ephrem Church, on Bay Ridge and Fort Hamilton parkways, at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. An outdoor ceremony will take place afterward in front of a statue of Jesus holding the Twin Towers.

Eagle Urban Media/File Photo

Scarpaci Funeral Home, 1401 86th St., has planted 2,977 flags in its garden, one for each person who was killed during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.