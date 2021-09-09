NYU Langone gives school supplies to kids in need

NYU Langone is helping out Brooklyn students during its 17th annual Back-to-School Drive.

Free school supplies, including backpacks, are available at the hospital’s Family Health Centers.

Last year, the hospital distributed kits to more than 2,200 kids across Brooklyn. Each kit contains pencils, pens, notebooks, crayons, a ruler and other essential supplies for kids in need.

“Getting students off to the right start this fall is perhaps more important than ever, with many children having fallen behind and parents who have lost income during the pandemic,” said Larry McReynolds, executive director of the Family Health Centers. “Our 17th annual Back-to-School Drive continues into October to bring supplies to hundreds of students in our community, and the events so far have been a great success.”

Thus far, NYU Langone Giving has raised more than $60,000 for this year’s drive. To learn more, visit nyulangone.org/give/fundraise/bts.