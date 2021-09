Police arrested a 19-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a 32-year-old man outside a Sunset Park bar Sept. 23.

Cops said Jaiyi Leong Heng stabbed the victim several times during an argument on Eighth Avenue and 39th Street at 6 a.m.

EMS rushed the victim to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was alert.

Heng was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment.