Brannan-Fox debate canceled due to COVID-19 protocol disagreement

Democratic City Councilmember Justin Brannan will not debate his Republican challenger Brian Fox at tonight’s meeting of the Dyker Heights Civic Association.

The in-person debate was to take place at 7 p.m. at St. Philip’s Church, 1072 80th St.

Brannan said that during negotiations for the debate, his campaign requested that organizers require proof of vaccination and masks for all in attendance but the request was denied.

“I would love the opportunity to debate my opponent, but cannot agree to do so under terms that put people’s lives at serious risk, all the more so because of my opponent’s proud and vocal opposition to the COVID vaccines,” Brannan said. “My team and I cannot look past the fact that basic health and safety measures during a global pandemic would be ignored at this debate.”

Fox said Brannan is using the pandemic as an excuse.

“This was a long-scheduled debate and Mr. Brannan’s use of COVID as an excuse to skip it is an insult to a Dyker Heights community with questions they deserve answers to,” Fox said. “In reality, Mr. Brannan is totally out of touch with south Brooklyn communities, and he knows that debating will further expose that, so he’s ducking it.”

Fox said he will still attend the meeting and that masks will be required and temperature checks will be done.