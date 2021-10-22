Brooklyn Knights hold leadership installation

Members of the Brooklyn-based Long Island Assembly of the Knights of Columbus held their 2021 installation and reception at the Baron DeKalb K of C Building in Sheepshead Bay.

Edgar Perez was installed as the first Latino Faithful Navigator to serve at the helm of the charitable Catholic fraternal organization. All are members of the patriotic arm of the group known as the Fourth Degree.

Father Guy Sbordone, pastor of Our Lady of Grace Church, who is also the chaplain for the assembly, did the invocation and benediction.

This particular assembly was founded in 1912 and is the largest in the state.

* * *

Retired Gen. Colin L. Powell died Oct. 18. The highly decorated and regarded Army officer’s career included serving as the first black national security advisor under President Ronald Reagan, 12th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton and 65th secretary of state under George W. Bush.

The United Service Organization of Metropolitan New York operates regional recreation centers for the benefit of the morale and personal welfare of U.S. military personnel and their families. On the grounds of the Fort Hamilton Army Post at Grimes Road is a popular USO center that was dedicated in honor of Gen. Powell in 2000.

* * *

The 2021 New York City Veterans Day Parade will return Nov. 11 as an in-person marching event along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. This year the U.S. Air Force will be the featured service, and Air Force veteran and retired senior Sgt. Kevin Carrick is the grand marshal.