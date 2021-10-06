Coney’s Luna Park to expand with new thrill rides, more space

America’s Playground is getting ready to bring even more fun next year.

Coney Island’s Luna Park will be receiving three major rides and more space.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday, Oct. 5 to celebrate the park’s expansion, which is set to be completed in 2022.

The announcement of more attractions at the park was originally made in 2018 by Alessandro Zamperla, president and CEO of Central Amusement International (the parent company of Luna Park) and the New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC).

One of the attractions is a long-awaited water ride called the Super Flume. It will lift daring park-goers up to 40 feet and plunge down at a speed of over 35 miles per hour for the big splash.

The trough of the Super Flume will be more than 1,200 feet in length.

A rendering of the Super Flume, a water ride that will lift patrons up to 40 feet, then plunge down at a speed of over 35 mph. Photo courtesy of EDC

A new rollercoaster, known as J2SK Coaster, will also be built at the park and will intertwine with the Super Flume.

“Riders will embark on an inimitable coaster as it bends and curves throughout the path of the Super Flume at more than 30 mph, heightening the riders’ experience,” Luna Park representatives said.

The park will also offer Sky Chaser, an adventure zone that gives climbers a view of the Coney Island Boardwalk and the Atlantic Ocean from up to 50 feet. It includes both ropes courses and zip lines for skill sets.

Ground is broken for the rides and more space at Luna Park, set to be completed in 2022. At right is Pee Wee, one of the mascots of the Brooklyn Cyclones. Photo courtesy of NYC EDC

“Each season, our goal is to deliver the best thrills and experiences to our local community as well as the tourists that visit us each year,” Zamperla said. “With the addition of these new attractions and pedestrian plazas, we are excited to continue to celebrate the legacy of Coney Island by bringing the finest in amusement park innovations to New York City.”

“The city’s continued investment in Coney Island and the amusement district will ensure that this cherished South Brooklyn destination will provide fun for New Yorkers and tourists alike,” said EDC President and CEO Rachel Loeb.

Rachel Loeb, president and CEO of the Economic Development Corp. Photo courtesy of NYC Mayor’s Office

Randy Peers, CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, called the ceremony a great day for the borough

“Congrats to the Zamperla family for their continued investment in Coney Island,” Peers said. “Thanks also to [Alexandra Silversmith] for her great leadership at the Alliance for Coney Island.”

Finally, Luna Park will also transform three streets into landscaped pedestrian plazas between Wonder Wheel Way and the Coney Island Boardwalk.

“Expanding Luna Park with new rides will create more fun and excitement on our Boardwalk for residents and visitors,” said Councilmember Mark Treyger, whose district includes Coney Island.

“The new pedestrian plazas will allow for more open space and the attractions will regenerate our economy with jobs for local residents. I am proud to partner with EDC and Luna Park to make this expansion a reality,” he added.