Darn Donuts closes, hints at return

Darn Donuts at 8723 Fourth Ave. has closed.

The shop, which opened in January 2016, was known for its creative specialty doughnuts.

Earlier this month, the owners posted messages on the windows and on social media saying that everything in the store was for sale, including kitchen appliances, doughnut makers, electronics, cash registers and more.

But the owners hinted that it isn’t really the end.

“We’ve seen many [people] comment, post and say they haven’t tried one of our donuts yet and are [saddened] by our closing,” they wrote. “Well, you will get a chance to try them and even new flavors very soon.”