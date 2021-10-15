Maimonides Medical Center Honors Breast Cancer Survivors at 9th Annual Pink Runway Fashion Show

From brooklyneagle.com

On Wednesday, Maimonides Medical Center — the largest non-profit tertiary care provider in Brooklyn — hosted its annual Pink Runway fashion show at Maimonides Park, home of the Brooklyn Cyclones, in Coney Island.

Pink Runway, the fashion show where breast cancer survivors triumph, is Maimonides’ annual signature event to benefit its world-class Breast Center, paying tribute to honorees who support its work to save lives in Brooklyn and beyond.

“Maimonides Medical Center is proud to host the annual Pink Runway fundraiser. The unique event unites New Yorkers in the battle against breast cancer and celebrates the hard-fought journeys that countless survivors have endured,” said Maimonides President and CEO Kenneth Gibbs.

“At Maimonides, every single member of this hospital is committed to doing the hard work necessary to help more women detect breast cancer early and successfully combat it,” he said.

Now celebrating its 10-year anniversary, the Maimonides Breast Center was the first freestanding, fully accredited, full-service program to make breast cancer screenings, diagnosis, treatment, counseling, and support services for patients and their families all under one roof.

Attendees at Maimonides Medical Center’s 9th Annual Pink Runway Fashion Show applaud the fireworks display. Photo by Joseph Barone

Led by Dr. Patrick Borgen, chair of surgery at Maimonides Medical Center and director of the Breast Cancer Program, the center, located in Borough Park, is dedicated to growing and adapting to meet the needs of more women (and men) throughout the borough who face a breast cancer diagnosis.

Held each year in October, the Pink Runway event encourages women to prioritize self-care by promoting the importance of mammograms and other early detection procedures, which are crucial in the fight against breast cancer.

Breast cancer survivor Cynthia Furtell tells her story. Photo by Joseph Barone

The timing of this year’s event was particularly notable, as countless women were forced to delay cancer screenings, mammograms and treatment during the pandemic.

According to research from the American Cancer Society, over a third of U.S. adults failed to get routine cancer screenings due to fears related to COVID-19 during the past year and a half.

The outdoor charity event paid tribute to a slate of honorees:

Margaret Josephs of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey;

Michael J. Hennessy, president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences;

Fillmore Cares Inc.

Fillmore Cares Inc. Dr. Charusheela Andaz, associate director, Breast Surgery;

Dr. Susan Burdette-Radoux, associate director, Hematology and Oncology;

Dr. Brian D. Cohen, surgical director, Division of Wound Care.

Even the Parachute Jump at Maimonides Park was lit up in pink. Photo by Joseph Barone

This year’s event included food and cocktails catered by Michael Schick and culminated with a fireworks display. All proceeds from the Pink Runway event will benefit state-of-the-art breast cancer treatment and research at the Maimonides Breast Center.

Major sponsors of this year’s Pink Week events include: Fillmore Cares Inc., Ambrose Monell Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Boro Park Center, Blavatnik Family Foundation, Dolores Catania and Maureen Hanlon. Fashions worn on the Pink Runway were donated by the Shayo Family of Runway NY. The Pink Runway fashion show followed a 5K run/walk that was held over the weekend in support of research and treatment for breast, ovarian and prostate cancer.