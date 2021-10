Two men were arrested after a car crash that killed a 42-year-old man in Sunset Park Oct. 17.

Cops said the men, 19 and 24, were traveling south on Third Avenue in a Mercedes Benz at 4:25 a.m. when they hit a Nissan Altima that was traveling east on 60th Street.

Cops caught the men when they tried to run away. Charges are still pending.

The driver of the Altima was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.