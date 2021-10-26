Noisy trains? New law seeks to fix problem

From brooklyneagle.com

Brooklyn residents, especially in the southern part of the borough, are very aware of the inconvenience caused by noisy elevated trains.

But help may be on the way. On Friday, Gov.Kathy Hochul signed into law Brooklyn Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus’ (D-Coney Island-Bath Beach-Dyker Heights-Bay Ridge) New York City Transit Noise Reduction bill.

The law is in response to unnecessary and excessive noise from elevated trains that is impacting the health and quality of life of New Yorkers, including residents of Coney Island who brought this issue to the Assemblymember’s attention.

The legislation, A6265, requires the New York City Transit Authority to report annually regarding their specific actions and steps to reduce noise throughout the transit system. It clarifies NYCTA’s responsibilities regarding the annual noise abatement report that is required under a noise code adopted in 1982 but has not been complied with since 1994.

Assemblymember Frontus introduced the legislation after residents of Brightwater Towers, a condominium located on the Coney Island peninsula, contacted her about constant high-pitched screeching and other noise from the nearby elevated tracks serving the F and Q trains.

Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus (D-Coney Island-Bath Beach- Dyker Heights-Bay Ridge). Eagle file photo by Paula Katinas

The noise has gotten worse over the years and is impacting the residents’ health and enjoyment of their homes. The problem is made worse by the number of high-rise buildings in the area, which allows the noise to vibrate and travel through the complex. Residents living near the elevated tracks reported noise readings of as high as 100 decibels.

“I’m thrilled that the governor has signed into law my NYC Transit Noise Reduction bill addressing unnecessary, preventable noise from elevated trains impacting residents in Coney Island and across the city. Excessive noise impacts our physical and mental health, quality of life, and the enjoyment of our homes and neighborhoods,” she said.

“We all know that noise is part of life in the city, but there are reasonable limits. Thank you to the residents of Brightwater Towers who rightfully made a lot of noise of their own and brought this to my attention,” she added.

The Stop the Noise Initiative group, which includes dozens of Brightwater Towers residents, issued a statement saying, “We will continue to encourage the Transit Authority to use feasible noise mitigation methods and seek innovative solutions to permanently decrease train noise and minimize its impacts on all affected New Yorkers to protect their right for quiet and peaceful enjoyment of their homes. This is great news for our community and we thank Assemblymember Frontus for hearing our concerns and pushing for solutions.”