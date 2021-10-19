Off-duty cop officially charged with murder in alleged love triangle shooting

Police Officer Yvonne Wu, 31, of the 72nd Precinct, has been officially charged in the shooting of two women, one of them fatally, last week in Bensonhurst.

On Monday, Oct.19, Wu appeared in Brooklyn Criminal Court before a judge. New York State Attorney General Letitia James had filed a criminal complaint against Wu, charging her with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of attempted murder in the second degree.

Wu is accused of shooting and killing Jamie Liang, 24, and shooting Jenny Li, 23, inside Li’s home at 19th Avenue and 79th Street around 5 p.m. on Oct.13. She was off duty at the time.

Wu is believed to have had an intimate relationship with Li. Several media outlets said that Liang was Li’s new girlfriend.

When on-duty police officers arrived after the shooting, Wu allegedly admitted to them that she shot two people inside the house. When they entered the home, the officers saw Liang lying in the living room area with gunshot wounds to her chest and Li lying on the floor in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to her torso.

Through her attorney, Wu requested an examination to determine her capacity to understand the charges against her and to assist in her defense, which the court granted.

The court remanded Wu pending the examination and set the next court appearance for Nov. 19.