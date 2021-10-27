St. Ephrem Church celebrates 100 years

St. Ephrem Roman Catholic Church celebrated its 100th anniversary with a Mass on Oct. 24.

The theme was “Our Church, Our Prayer, Our Legacy!”

Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio attended the Mass and blessed the newly renovated church at 929 Bay Ridge Parkway.

Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio blesses St. Ephrem Church. Photos courtesy of Diocese of Brooklyn

“It was a really beautiful and wonderful celebration,” said Father Robert Adamo, the pastor of St. Ephrem.

The entire church has been repainted and equipped with a new sound system and lighting, and a new icon of St. Ephrem was installed.

Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio speaks during the Mass. Photos courtesy of Diocese of Brooklyn

“We were able to raise funds through the parish community to help us restore the church,” Adamo said. “It obviously meant a lot to them.”

After the Mass, refreshments were served in the parking lot next to the school yard.

Photos courtesy of Diocese of Brooklyn