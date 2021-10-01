St. Mark’s Comics to hold night of pop culture fun

St. Mark’s Comics at Industry City, 51 35th St., will host “The Cult of Pop Live Podcast” at 7 p.m. Oct. 1.

The podcast is produced by Cultural Compulsive Disorder, a media outlet that chronicles pop culture, and bkONE, an independent production company based in Brooklyn. It will discuss pop culture, the arts, Brooklyn, and the New York Comic Con, which starts Oct. 7.



Local artist Michael “KAVES” McCleer will be one the show’s guests. Photo courtesy of Anthony Marino

“We’ve teamed with St. Mark’s before and it’s always the best,” said CCD’s podcast host Rob Marti. “Producing a comic pop-culture event leading up to New York City Comic Con continues a tradition we started a while back at their old location.”

Guests will include the owners of St. Marks Comic’s, Mitch Cutler and company; Jim Somoza, Industry City partner and director of development; and local artist Michael “KAVES” McCleer, of music group Lordz of Brooklyn.

Anthony Marino, bkONE’s founder and artistic director, will host pop culture-themed trivia throughout the night.

“Working with CCD is something we absolutely love,” Marinosaid. “Working on an event leading up to Comic Con, and at St. Marks in Industry City, is pure joy.”

The Frying Pan BK will provide food and drink specials.

Admission is free. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3CXG9sd.