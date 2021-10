Cops arrested a 17-year-old boy for allegedly carrying a gun outside Fort Hamilton H.S. Oct. 5.

Cops said a witness saw the boy carrying a .22 caliber revolver in his waistband on 83rd Street between Narrows Avenue and Colonial Road.

Officers arrested the suspect at 1:20 p.m. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.