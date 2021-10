A 39-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a Dept. of Sanitation truck in Dyker Heights Oct. 19.

Police said the woman was crossing east on 11th Avenue and 73rd Street at 8:48 a.m. when the driver hit her while making a left turn north on 11th Avenue.

EMS rushed the woman and the driver to Maimonides Medical Center. The driver is in stable condition.

The NYPD is investigating.