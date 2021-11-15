BID helps residents displaced by 43rd Street fire

The Sunset Park Business Improvement District is offering a helping hand to the people who were displaced by a fire in a deli on Fifth Avenue and 43rd Street Nov. 3.

The Sunset Park Business Improvement District is offering a helping hand to the people who were displaced by a fire in a deli on Fifth Avenue and 43rd Street Nov. 3.

Thirty-four residents and two stores were affected by the blaze in the four-story building, according to the BID, which has volunteered to be the non-profit organization processing relief funds for those who lost their homes and property.

“The entire building is under a full vacate order and they will not be able to return soon, if ever,” the BID said.

The organization also created a GoFundMe page that has raised nearly $9,000 so far.

“Our community is generous and always takes care of neighbors in need,” the BID said.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/SunsetParkFireFund.