Cops shoot, kill gun-wielding man on Belt Parkway

Cops shot and killed a 65-year-man who walked toward them with a gun after a high-speed chase on the Belt Parkway in Bath Beach Nov. 11.

The man was speeding east in a gray Jeep Cherokee near the Bay Eighth Street exit at around 4 p.m. when he allegedly rear-ended an officer’s unmarked car when she positioned it in front of him. Additional highway units arrived and the driver stopped near the Bay Parkway entrance.

Images courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

The man got out of the jeep and walked toward officers with a gun. After cops gave him numerous warnings drop the weapon, they fired multiple rounds.

EMS rushed the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers were also taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The gun was recovered at the scene. NYPD said the man had at least seven prior arrests, most of them for vehicular crimes.

All lanes of the Belt Parkway were closed until 7 p.m. during the investigation. Traffic remained heavy throughout the evening.

The case is still under investigation.