Get to know your local education council

For many years, local public schools were guided by community school boards. That changed after 2004 when those boards were replaced by community education councils. Today, these councils, also known as CECs, serve as education policy advisory bodies responsible for, among other things, reviewing and evaluating their district’s educational programs, approving zoning lines and holding public hearings on certain matters. They also hold sway over district public schools from pre-K to 8th grade.

In the southwest corner of Brooklyn, near the Verrazzano Bridge, and including the residential neighborhoods of Borough Park, Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and the southern section of Sunset Park as well as the Fort Hamilton army base, is CEC 20. It is currently headed by Stephen Stowe as president and his fellow panel officers are First Vice President Jennifer Hu, Second Vice President Elizabeth Chan, Recording Secretary Vito Labella and Treasurer Marie Brugueras. Other members are Ghada Amin, Li Ping Jiang, Mei Yun Lin, Kevin Zhao. There is one vacant seat and also a vacant seat for a student member.

Stephen Stowe Courtesy of Facebook

At the September meeting of CEC 20, they unanimously passed a resolution calling on the mayor and the Department of Education to engage parents on any changes to the gifted and talented program.

The new community school superintendent is David Pretto, and the administrative offices for the district are located at 415 89th St. in Bay Ridge.

David Pretto Courtesy of Twitter

Longtime former presidents of CEC 20 were Carlo Scissura and Laurie Windsor.