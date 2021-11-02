Jewel thief strikes four times in a month

Cops are looking for a man who stole more than $50,000 worth of jewelry from three Bay Ridge stores.

The crime spree began Sept. 17 when the crook stole three pieces of jewelry from Malson’s Jewelers on 86th Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues. He fled in a white SUV.

His next stop was on Sept. 22 at Unique Jewelry Store on Fourth Avenue and 86th Street, where he stole a gold chain worth $4,000.

On Sept. 27 he stole a chain worth $600 from Lamar Jewelry on Fifth and Ovington avenues.



The thief returned to Malson’s on Oct. 14 and stole a $46,000 gold Cuban link from the cabinet behind the counter.

