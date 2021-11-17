Kagan wins City Council seat in 47th District

Ari Kagan will be the new councilmember for the 47th District, which includes Bensonhurst, Coney Island, Gravesend and Sea Gate.

The Democrat, who will succeed the term-limited Mark Treyger, said Tuesday that he led by about 1,000 votes after the NYC Board of Elections finished counting the absentee ballots.

Republican Mark Szuszkiewicz, who trailed Kagan by about 300 votes on election night, called him to concede and congratulated him for running a clean campaign.

“We have a lot of work to do to improve public safety, to speed up post-pandemic recovery and to save and expand the Gifted and Talented program,” Kagan said. “This country and this city gave me and my family, immigrants from Belarus, so many opportunities to succeed. I will work very hard to make sure the American Dream is alive and well for generations to come for families in my district and across New York City.”