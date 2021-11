Cops arrested a man suspected of fatally stabbing 40-year-old Ernest Diaz in a Bay Ridge apartment building Nov. 26.

Vito Bauza, 56, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Diaz was found at 2:50 p.m. in the lobby of 303 99th St. He was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

The victim and suspect lived together, according to the New York Post.