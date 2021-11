Cops are looking for a man who allegedly left hate notes outside a Sunset Park mosque on two occasions last month.

The man put handwritten notes containing hate speech on the building’s front doors on the mornings of Oct. 20 and Oct. 22, according to the 72nd Precinct.

The notes said, “Go back to your country Camel” and “Get out of Egypt,” according to police.

A 71-year-old man saw the notes and called the cops.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-577-TIPS.