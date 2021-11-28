On the Avenue: Merchants kick off ‘Dinner @’ series with food, fun at Georgian Cuisine

There’s never a bad time to enjoy delicious Georgian cuisine, but perhaps the best time was last Wednesday evening, Nov. 17 when Third Avenue’s own Georgian Cuisine, 8309 Third Ave., held an exclusive networking and dining event for merchant leaders and patrons alike.

Guests of this private showcase event enjoyed the popular eatery’s famous cheese boat and other signature dishes, while sipping regional wines and meeting renown Chef Roini Mgaloblishvili.

Owners Cecilia Khubuluri and David Gogichaishvili were excited to welcome members of the Merchants of Third Avenue to the event. Board members Sheila Brody of The Green Spa & Wellness Center, Louis Coluccio of A.L.C. Italian Grocery and Jeanine Condon of Charmed by JLM were among the evening’s attendees.

“It was such an enjoyable evening and one that we were so glad to support as fellow merchants and, in the case of Charmed, next-door neighbors!” Condon said. “I’ve seen how deeply Cecilia and David care about their business, their community and especially their customers, so it made sense to host this exclusive event to promote their restaurant as part of the Merchants of Third Avenue’s new ‘Dinner @’ initiative.”

Guests enjoyed an exclusive networking and dining event at Georgian Cuisine on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

This series of promotional events is designed to highlight the various eateries that have helped to contribute to Third Avenue’s reputation as being the “Restaurant Row” of Brooklyn. It’s chance for people to join with the community, network and make new friends while sampling delicious foods from around the world.

Many in attendance that evening said they couldn’t wait to see what spot “on the avenue” would be highlighted next!

Chef Roini Mgaloblishvili and owners Cecilia Khubuluri and David Gogichaishvili (left to right) pose outside Georgian Cuisine.

* * *

It’s officially the holiday season and there are always holiday happenings taking place “on the avenue.” One such event took place this week as Reaching-Out Community Services, Inc. and The Rotary Club of Verrazano teamed together to provide turkeys and all the trimmings (plus roasters as a substitute) to 950 families in need for Thanksgiving. Operation Gobbler Giving 2021 was a tremendous success thanks to the generosity of those who donated as well as those who volunteered along the way.

“The event was a great time with great people who helped and volunteered their time to help neighbors in need, and that made it a special day,” organizers said.

Tom Neve serves as executive director of Reaching-Out Community Services, Inc., which is located at 7708 New Utrecht Ave. He said the organization is now focusing on its Annual Operation Christmas Smiles Event. Look for more details soon!