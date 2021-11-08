Police Beat: Man arrested in Dyker burglary, deliveryman attacked in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

BURGLAR ARRESTED

Cops arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly tried to rob a home on 13th Avenue and 64th Street Oct. 29. The homeowner found the suspect in his kitchen at 7 a.m. and took a photo of him. The crook fled down the fire escape and cops caught him in the backyard of the adjacent building.

STREET FIGHT

One woman attacked another during an argument on Third Avenue and 92nd Street at 10 a.m. on Oct. 28. Cops said the attacker hit the victim in the back of the head with a broomstick.

SENIOR ROBBED

A thief stole a pocketbook from an 89-year-old woman in a grocery store on Third Avenue and 91st Street at 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 27. The bag contained $26, credit cards and a house key.

CAR ROBBED

A crook broke into a car on Third and Bay Ridge avenues and stole more than $3,000 in cash Oct. 27.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

DRIVER ATTACKED

A 30-year-old male passenger attacked his 49-year-old male driver on Bath Avenue and Bay 32nd Street at 3 a.m. on Oct. 29. Cops said the man punched the driver in the face and stole his cellphone from the dashboard.

ORDER TO GO

A man attacked a 49-year-old pizza delivery worker on 18th Avenue and 78th Street at 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 25. Cops said he punched the worker, stole food from him and drove away.

THREATENS 11-YEAR-OLD

A man in his 40s threatened and robbed an 11-year-old boy on 19th Avenue and 83rd Street at 2 p.m. on Oct. 25. Cops said the man told the boy, “Give me all your money or I will hurt you.” The boy gave the man $30.

PHONE HOME

A man stole a phone from a cellphone store on Bay Parkway and 86th Street Oct. 27. Cops said he entered the store at 6:50 p.m., cut the string connected to a phone worth $1,800 and fled with it in his hand.