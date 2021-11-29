Reaching-Out hosts ‘Operation Gobbler Giving’

Reaching-Out Community Services held its annual Thanksgiving “Operation Gobbler Giving” event Nov. 22.

“We are giving 350 turkeys as we’ve done for many years, except for last year, unfortunately,” said Ralph Succar of the Rotary Club of Verrazano, which co-sponsored the giveaway. “Even then we were able to make deliveries to certain people that really needed it.”

Reaching-Out founder Tom Neve said the pantry gave turkeys and various holiday food items to more than 600 families this year.

“We are so thankful for the Rotary Club of Verrazano throughout the years,” Neve said. ”Other than just providing turkeys and toys for the kids, they also support this organization every month and that’s why we are able to help hundreds of families each month.”

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes attended the event and praised the work of the pantry and its sponsors.

“Because of the generosity of all these great sponsors and the work of Tom and his team at Reaching-Out, we are going to make hundreds of families happy when they sit down and have their Thanksgiving meals,” Gounardes said. “This is a very tough time for the folks in our neighborhood. If you have the ability to give back in some way, please do.”