Swift grocery service launched in Bay Ridge

A new warehouse-type delivery service called BUYK started operations from a ground floor storeroom in a recently completed 5-story office building at 8908 Fifth Ave. They promise to deliver your groceries within 15 minutes during the daily hours of 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The company, with headquarters in Manhattan, describes itself as a new real-time retail service employing a multimillion-dollar software system, combined with artificial intelligence and a meticulously selected product assortment. BUYK couriers known as “Buykers” make deliveries by bicycles. The firm asserts its products and prices are similar to those that you might find locally.

Looking at a map of their delivery area, we note it roughly runs west to 13th Avenue, east to Shore Road and south to include the Fort Hamilton Army Base.

At the Oct. 20 monthly meeting of the Bay Ridge Historical Society, Justin Batt, the curator and executive director of the New York Harbor Defense Museum on the grounds of Fort Hamilton, was the guest speaker. During his presentation he took the attendees on a tour of duty by World War I doughboy First Class Gunner Angelo Rizzo of the 59th Coastal Artillery Battalion via his diary writings, photos and other documents. Batt concluded the session by calling for Harbor Defense Museum volunteers. If interested, call 718-630-4349 oremail justin.m.batt.civ@mail.mil.

On Oct. 19 we attended the United War Veterans Council’s commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Global War on Terror, at the Vietnam Veterans Plaza, 55 Water St. in Manhattan. It was an opportunity for post-9/11 veterans to share their stories and attend a ceremony where full military honors were rendered, accompanied by wreath-layings.

Fuel prices continue to rise! The BP gas station on the corner of Fourth Avenue and 92nd Street is now charging $3.55 for regular and $3.85 and $4.05 for higher grades.



