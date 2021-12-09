Gang attacks man on Dyker Heights corner; jewel thief gets $5K from Bensonhurst home

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

FOUR AGAINST ONE

Cops arrested one of four men who allegedly beat a 23-year-old man on the corner of 10th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway Dec. 3. The gang attacked the man at 9:40 p.m., punching and kicking him in the head and chest, cops said. The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

YOUTH GONE WILD

A man in his early 20s attacked a 71-year-old man on 13th Avenue and 62nd Street Dec. 3. Cops said the victim was walking at 6:24 p.m. when the man punched him in the head, threw him to the ground and yelled at him. The victim was treated at Maimonides Medical Center.

WEB OF LIES

A phony real estate broker scammed a 47-year-old woman out of $1,500 Dec. 4. The woman found a listing online for an apartment on Fourth Avenue and 81st Street, called the broker and transferred the money via Zelle, cops said. When she went to the apartment, she was told it wasn’t for rent.

LOCK YOUR DOORS

A thief stole a 25-year-old woman’s Honda Accord on Fifth Avenue and 84th Street Dec. 3. The woman left the engine running and the door unlocked when she went to a store at 12 p.m., cops said.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

BROKEN WINDOWS

A crook broke into a 52-year-old woman’s home on 16th Avenue and 80th Street Dec. 4. Cops said he smashed the back window at 12 p.m. and stole $5,000 worth of jewelry and $200 in cash.

DRUGSTORE COWBOYS

Two men stole more than $2,000 worth of over-the-counter drugs from a pharmacy on 18th Avenue and 85th Street Dec. 2. The thieves drove away east on 84th Street.

WHEELS OF JUSTICE

A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing a bike from a garage on 19th Avenue and 62nd Street Dec. 3. The bike’s owner called the cops when he saw the man walk into his backyard and open the garage door at 10 a.m. Cops arrested the suspect at the scene.

THIEF THWARTED

A crook stole credit cards from a gym on Shore and Bay Parkways Dec. 5, but they did him no good. Cops said he tried to charge more than $1,000 at a nearby electronics store but was unable to do so.