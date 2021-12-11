Maimonides hosts annual Community for Kids benefit

Hundreds dine, dance at El Caribe to support Pediatric Trauma Center

Not all heroes wear capes, but many wear scrubs and surgical gowns as part of their lifesaving work at Maimonides Medical Center’s Pediatric Trauma Center.

According to officials, since 2016, when the facility first opened its doors, more than 2,315 children have been seen and treated by the center’s everyday heroes — 1,407 of whom were admitted to the Maimonides Children’s Hospital. The Annual Community for Kids Benefit held Thursday, Dec. 2 at El Caribe Caterers, 5945 Strickland Ave., brought hundreds of community leaders together to honor several of these heroes for their ongoing work on behalf of children in need.

Maimonides Medical Center Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Construction Derek Goins received the Inspirational Legacy Award for his 50 years of service to the hospital.

Inspirational Legacy Award recipient Derek Goins delivered emotional remarks reflecting upon his 50 years of service to Maimonides. Kindest Care Award recipient Mary Loretta was recognized for her work as interim director of nursing at Maimonides Children’s Hospital. Frank Naccarato Jr. received the Community Builder Award for his dedication to the Community for Kids benefit since its inception.

Community for Kids Co-Chairs Frank Naccarato (left) and Brian Long (far right) join Maimonides Medical Center President and CEO Kenneth Gibbs (second from right) in congratulating Pediatric Community Service Award winners Chip Cafiero of Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn and William Bradley, Thomas Aellis, Albert Corhan, Scott Palma and Ernesto Cappello of the Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge (left to right).

Local organizations FIAO-Brooklyn and the Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge were recognized with the Community Partners Award for their efforts to aid children in need. In addition, Pediatric Community Service Awards were presented on behalf of event sponsors Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn and Ben-Bay Kiwanis to Adelphi’s Director of External and Community Relations Chip Cafiero and Kiwanians Thomas Aellis, William Bradley, Ernesto Cappello, Albert Corhan and Scott Palma for their outstanding individual work on behalf of children in need in the community.

FIAO-Brooklyn President Jack Spatola (second from left) accepts the Community Partners Award on behalf of the organization, joined by Community for Kids Co-Chair Frank Naccarato, Maimonides Medical Center President and CEO Kenneth Gibbs and Community for Kids Co-Chair Brian Long (left to right).

Once the awards had been presented, guests hit the dancefloor to party alongside popular dance group Lime — the evening’s special guest performers.