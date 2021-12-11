Maimonides hosts annual Community for Kids benefit

Hundreds dine, dance at El Caribe to support Pediatric Trauma Center
Not all heroes wear capes, but many wear scrubs and surgical gowns as part of their lifesaving work at Maimonides Medical Center’s Pediatric Trauma Center.
According to officials, since 2016, when the facility first opened its doors, more than 2,315 children have been seen and treated by the center’s everyday heroes — 1,407 of whom were admitted to the Maimonides Children’s Hospital. The Annual Community for Kids Benefit held Thursday, Dec. 2 at El Caribe Caterers, 5945 Strickland Ave., brought hundreds of community leaders together to honor several of these heroes for their ongoing work on behalf of children in need.
Inspirational Legacy Award recipient Derek Goins delivered emotional remarks reflecting upon his 50 years of service to Maimonides. Kindest Care Award recipient Mary Loretta was recognized for her work as interim director of nursing at Maimonides Children’s Hospital. Frank Naccarato Jr. received the Community Builder Award for his dedication to the Community for Kids benefit since its inception.
Local organizations FIAO-Brooklyn and the Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge were recognized with the Community Partners Award for their efforts to aid children in need. In addition, Pediatric Community Service Awards were presented on behalf of event sponsors Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn and Ben-Bay Kiwanis to Adelphi’s Director of External and Community Relations Chip Cafiero and Kiwanians Thomas Aellis, William Bradley, Ernesto Cappello, Albert Corhan and Scott Palma for their outstanding individual work on behalf of children in need in the community.
Once the awards had been presented, guests hit the dancefloor to party alongside popular dance group Lime — the evening’s special guest performers.