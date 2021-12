A 30-year-old man was shot to death in his home on 14th Avenue and 83rd Street Dec. 18.

Cops arrived at 12:16 a.m. and found that the man had been shot in the head. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Cops arrested a 31-year-old man and recovered a gun.

The investigation is ongoing and the victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.