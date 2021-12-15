Mayor-elect Eric Adams to be inaugurated at famed Kings Theatre in Flatbush

From brooklyneagle.com

On Monday, Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced that the historic Kings Theatre in Flatbush will be the site of his inauguration ceremony, which will be held in conjunction with the ceremonies for Comptroller-elect Brad Lander and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

The event will take place on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 1 to support New Yorkers who observe the Sabbath. It will be in Brooklyn, instead of the traditional location of City Hall, as a tribute to the election of three citywide leaders from the borough.

“It is symbolically impactful for me to be inaugurated as New York City’s 110th mayor in the heart of Flatbush, on behalf of this working-class community and communities like it across the five boroughs who have elected one of their own to lead our recovery. Kings Theatre has made so many wonderful memories over its storied history, and on Jan. 1 we will make even more history there together,” saidAdams.

The Kings Theatre, opened in 1929, was one of several “Wonder Theaters” operated by the Loew’s chain, and was one of many movie theaters in the vicinity of Church and Flatbush avenues, at that time the social center of Flatbush.

It closed in 1977, and in the years afterward the building deteriorated due to neglect, water damage and vandalism. Beginning in 2010, it was rebuilt as a live theater venue. The new managers, ACE Theatrical Group, spent $95 million in renovation. The theater, which preserved its 1929 details, finally opened in 2015.

Inside the famed Kings Theatre in Flatbush. Eagle file photo by Rob Abruzzese

“I am deeply humbled to begin my first full term as public advocate, and gratified that New Yorkers have appreciated and affirmed the work of our office for the last two years. On Jan 1, New York begins a new era with new citywide leadership, and I am eager to partner with my fellow citywide elected officials to work on behalf of and for the betterment of New Yorkers,” said Public Advocate Williams.

“The oath we will take on Jan. 1 is a promise — a promise to work in partnership and in accordance with our mandates to secure a better future for New Yorkers. I look forward to making that public promise alongside Eric Adams and Jumaane Williams, and to working every day to build a more just and resilient city,” said Comptroller-Elect Lander.

The theater has a seating capacity of 3,000 people. Non-transferrable invitations will be sent out to attendees, which will include family members, community leaders and a diverse group of New Yorkers excited for these newly-elected citywide leaders. Attendance will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination status.