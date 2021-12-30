Overwhelmed CityMD temporarily shuts clinics

CityMD temporarily closed facilities in Bay Ridge and Bensonhurst this week amid staff shortages and a surge in requests for COVID-19 tests.

The clinic at 8712 Fourth Ave. closed Dec. 29 and patients are advised to visit the site at 5024 Fifth Ave. in Sunset Park. Earlier this week, the clinic at 6502 18th Ave. was shut down and patients were directed to the site at 2175 86th St.

“Continuing to provide these services to the community is a top priority; however, our physicians and teammates are also a priority,” said CityMD’s website. “To preserve our ability to staff our sites, we have temporarily closed certain locations. It is our hope that closing sites now will best allow us to avoid future closures as this surge continues.”



