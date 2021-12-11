Shining examples of Christmas spirit brighten end of tough year

It’s time again for the “Dyker Lights” Christmas display, one of the city’s most popular tourist destinations.

Each year, thousands of people visit Dyker Heights to look at the brightly decorated houses between 10th and 13th Avenues.

Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce President Randy Peers visited “Dyker Lights” with his wife Debbie and daughter Leslieann/ Photos courtesy of Randy Peers

Some tours were canceled last year due to COVID-19 but have resumed. Some companies, including A Slice of Brooklyn Bus Tour, require proof of vaccination for adults. According to its website, children 12 and under must be either fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test.

“I am happy that Dyker Heights is again celebrating the season,” said Dyker Heights Civic Association President Fran Vella-Marrone. “My hope is for a safe and enjoyable celebration for those who visit as well as the community residents.”

“There are so many wonderful holiday traditions in Brooklyn, and the holiday lights of Dyker Heights are at the top of the list,” said Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce President Randy Peers, who visited with his wife and daughter. “We are very blessed to live in this special place called Brooklyn.”