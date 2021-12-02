UNO Pizzeria & Grill takes its last order

It’s closing time for another Bay Ridge restaurant.

UNO Pizzeria & Grill, which opened on Fourth Avenue and 92nd Street in the 1990s, closed for good Nov. 29.

The restaurant, which was known for its Chicago-style pizza, made the announcement on Facebook.

“We’ve enjoyed being part of this wonderful community and will truly miss the friendships and partnerships we’ve made,” the post read. “Thank you for your support and for sharing your appetite with us.”

The chain also has restaurants in Astoria, Queens, and at Columbus Circle in Manhattan.

“It’s sad to see these places that you’ve had great memories of keep closing, but nothing stays the same,” said Lisa D. “I had a birthday party there for my son in the ’90s.”