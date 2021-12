Cops arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in her home on 14th Avenue and 83rd Street Dec. 18.

Adam Thomas is accused of shooting 30-year-old Justin Moncada in the head just after midnight. EMS pronounced Moncada dead at the scene and cops recovered a gun from the house.

Thomas allegedly broke in through the front window, according to the New York Daily News.

The investigation is ongoing.