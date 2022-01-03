Avilés excited to be part of council’s new class

Democrat Alexa Avilés was sworn in as the 38th District’s new councilmember Dec. 17.

The district includes Red Hook, Sunset Park and parts of Borough Park, Dyker Heights and Windsor Terrace.

Avilés succeeds Democrat Carlos Menchaca, who held the seat for eight years. The Sunset Park resident, who was joined by her daughters and other family members at the ceremony, was sworn in by New York City Clerk Michael McSweeney.

Last week she posted video and photos of the ceremony.

“I’m really excited to be in this new class of the council,” she said “It is the first majority women council … We are mothers, we are professionals, we are homemakers, we are lawyers, we are community activists. We come from all over.”

Avilés will host an inaugural event on Jan. 29, with details to be announced soon.

Menchaca congratulated his successor.

“[I’m] excited for you Alexa and our amazing district,” Menchaca said. “You are gonna rock it.”

Avilés had an easy path to victory on Election Day, securing 80 percent of the vote against Conservative/Libertarian Erik Frankel.



“I’m ready to get to work and deliver results for the most vulnerable people of our city,” she said.