Charles Pizzeria owners thank customers in final message

The owners of Charles Pizzeria, which closed Dec. 24, said goodbye to their customers in a heartfelt letter posted outside the restaurant at 4910 Fifth Ave.

“For those of you that are too far away to see us, we want you to know just how special you are and how much you all mean to our families,” they wrote.

Many longtime patrons showed up during the final week for one last slice.

Cirino and Rosalie Vieni started the business in 1964. Their sons Joseph and Salvatore took it over and tried to maintain the quality of the original recipes.

“We’ve seen children grow up to become parents and then grandparents,” Salvatore said of the customers. “They are our family and we grew up right beside them.”