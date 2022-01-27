Five Boro Bike Tour Is Back at Full Strength This Year

From brooklyneagle.com

No Masks While Riding, But There Are Lots of Precautions

By Raanan Geberer

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Registration is now open for the 2022 TD Five Boro Bike Tour, which is to bicycling what the New York Marathon is to running.

Registration was delayed earlier this month due to the rise in COVID-19 cases associated with Omicron, but with numbers in New York and other parts of the country on the decline, Bike New York, the ride’s sponsor and its city partners are now opening registration for America’s biggest and best bike ride.

Additionally, after last year’s TD Five Boro Bike Tour was capped at 20,000 registrants and notably delayed until August, this year’s tour is scheduled in the spring on Sunday, May 1, and is planned for full capacity — with 32,000 cyclists riding.

The ride traverses all five boroughs. Shannon Jordy, a spokesperson for Bike New York, said the exact route is still being worked out, but it will likely be similar to last year. “Riders cross the Pulaski Bridge into Greenpoint, make their way through Williamsburg and past the Brooklyn Navy Yard into DUMBO before getting onto the BQE to the Verrazzano,” she said in an email.

All participants must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to participate in the tour. Although bicyclists don’t need to wear masks while they’re riding, Bike New York says, masks are mandatory at the start area, at the indoor Finish Festival at the end of the tour, and at rest areas along the tour when they’re not eating or drinking.

According to the Bike New York website, “Any human-powered bike (recumbent, unicycle, tandem, tricycle, etc.) is permitted. Also, based on changes to NYC law, you may now use a pedal-assist e-bike in the tour.”

Finally, The tour welcomes participants from dozens of countries in the world. All participants who finish the tour will get medals.

“We’re back and better than ever,” said Ken Podziba, CEO and president of Bike New York. “The opportunity to ride car-free through the five boroughs of the most exciting and diverse city in the world is why the TD Five Boro Bike Tour has become our country’s most popular bike ride. And knowing the proceeds from the Tour fund Bike New York’s free bike education and safety programs makes it even more meaningful.”

“As a regular cyclist myself, I encourage every New Yorker who can to grab a bike, and I hope this event will motivate more of our neighbors to give it a try,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “Cycling is a great way to get around, stay healthy, and take care of our environment, and I’m so excited the TD Five Boro Bike Tour is getting back to full strength so tens of thousands of New Yorkers and visitors can be part of this great event.”

The TD Five Boro Bike Tour is the premier fundraising event for Bike New York, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to empowering New Yorkers to transform their lives and their communities through cycling. Proceeds from the event directly fund free public bike education programs for more than 30,000 adults and kids throughout the five boroughs.