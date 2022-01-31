Fort Hamilton Citizens group re-elects Guarinello

The Fort Hamilton Citizens Action Committee unanimously re-elected President Bill Guarinello at its recent annual meeting. Guarinello is also president and CEO of HeartShare Human Services of New York and the chairman of Community Board 11, which includes Bath Beach, Bensonhurst and Gravesend.

Other members of the executive board re-elected for additional terms were Vice Presidents Mike Long and Kevin Farrell, Treasurer Craig Eaton and Secretary Brian Dolan. Board members re-elected for three-year terms were Maj. Dave Ryan (USAR), former Councilman and State Sen. Marty Golden, former Fort Hamilton Garrison Commander Col. Mike Gould (Ret.), Ted General, Eileen LaRuffa and George Prezioso.

Not up for re-election this term but still serving are board members Richard Bordonaro, Peter Clavin, Michael Connors, former Deputy Garrison Commander Linda Duncan, Anthony Grigos, Col. Michael King (Ret.), Capt. David Martin (USCGR), and Advisory Member Laurie Windsor representing U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. Colonel Craig Martin Martin is the current Fort Hamilton Garrison Commander.

Guarinello announced that Juan Caez, a former command sergeant major and a recent department director, is retiring.

The FHCAC is a community organization that supports military service members and fosters effective communication, understanding and activities between the military and the local community. It has also been tasked to defend the preservation of Fort Hamilton. As the only active military base in the metropolitan New York area, the base serves as a security asset following the tragic attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

* * *

The Cathedral Club of Brooklyn will hold its 122nd Anniversary Dinner on Feb. 3 at the El Caribe Country Club, 5945 Strickland Ave., Brooklyn. Pat Russo is president of the prestigious Catholic lay organization, which was founded in 1900. This auspicious event will honor former Bishop of Brooklyn Nicholas DiMarzio, now known as Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Brooklyn. The principal speaker will be new Bishop of Brooklyn Robert J. Brennan. Russo and Brian Long are the dinner co-chairmen and Msgr. Jamie Gigantiello and Rev. Kevin Abels are honorary dinner chairmen.

Over the years the Cathedral Club has had quite an array of VIPs as honored guests or keynote speakers. They have included Sens. John F. Kennedy, Phil Gramm, Lyndon Johnson, Al D’Amato, Joe Lieberman and Daniel Moynihan; Mayors Edward Koch and Rudy Giuliani; Archbishop Timothy Dolan; Govs. George Pataki, Hugh Carey and Malcolm Wilson; plus many prominent business leaders and distinguished officials.

Individual tickets are $300 and VIP tables of 10 are $5,000. Patrons are urged to visit cathedralclub.org to pay by credit card.