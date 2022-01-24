Hong Kong Bank leaves Bay Ridge and Bensonhurst

Many Hong Kong Shanghai Bank (HSBC) branches have been acquired by the Citizens Bank of Providence, Rhode Island. In 2020, Citizens Bank ranked 22nd on the list of the largest banks in the U.S.

Locally, they will take over branches at 9201 Third Ave., 2301 86th St. and 6702 Bay Parkway. Signs are already up on the front windows at the Bay Ridge bank saying that on Feb. 17 the outlet becomes Citizens Bank.

Over the years this location has changed from the Brevoort Savings Bank to the Metropolitan Savings Bank to Crossland Savings Bank. In 1998 it was the Republic National Bank and in 1999 it was acquired by HSBC.

With the exceptions of 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ragamuffin Parade Committee has used the bank’s large parking to give out free toys and to give bicycles or tricycles to the best costume winners. Whenever a new bank franchise takes over the site, there is concern whether the parking lot will be available to the costumed children who just marched in the parade.

The recent change reminds me of the different iterations of the Bay Ridge Saving Bank, with headquarters at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 54th Street. First it was taken over by the Anchor Savings Bank, then the Washington Mutual Savings Bank, and it is now a Chase Bank.

***

Let me take this opportunity to extend congratulations to Mayor Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and to fellow Bay Ridgeite Carlo Scissura, new president of the New York City Economic Development Corporation.