Kagan ready to get to work in City Council

Democrat Ari Kagan took the oath of office as the new councilmember for the 47th District Dec. 28. The district includes Bensonhurst, Coney Island, Gravesend and Sea Gate.

Kagan was joined by his wife Bela and daughter Victoria at the ceremony, which was performed by New York City Clerk Michael McSweeney.

“With one hand on the Torah and the other raised, I pledged to work hard on behalf of all constituents of my district and beyond,” Kagan said.

Kagan thanked his family for their support.

“There are members of my family who hold a special place in my heart and who guided me towards success but did not live to see this day: my parents and grandparents, my sister and my mother-in-law,” he said. “I am very thankful to my beautiful family for their outstanding support of my public life, as journalist and community leader.”

He also thanked the voters and said he’s ready to get to work.

“You voted me into office to represent you and I look forward to continuing the work that’s in progress and advocating on behalf of your needs,” he said.

Kagan beat Republican Mark Szuszkiewicz in a tight race that wasn’t called until two weeks after the Nov. 2 election.

Democrat Mark Treyger, who represented the 47th District for the past eight years, congratulated his successor.

“I know you will do a great and honorable job,” Treyger said.