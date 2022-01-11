Man charged with hate crime in 86th Street assault

Cops arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly attacked a Jewish man on 86th Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues Dec. 26.

Suleiman Othman was charged with hate crime assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree for race/religion.

Blake Zavadsky, 21, and a friend were outside Foot Locker at 10:45 a.m. when Othman allegedly made anti-Semitic remarks.

Blake Zavadsky shows his injuries after the attack. Photo courtesy of Councilmember Inna Vernikov Facebook

Zavadsky was wearing an Israel Defense Forces sweatshirt and said Othman told him to take it off. When he refused, the suspect allegedly punched him several times.

EMS treated Zavadsky at the scene.



On Jan. 2, Councilmember Inna Vernikov led a rally on Bay Parkway and 86th Street to protest the attack, while a counter-protest led by an ultra-Orthodox Jewish group took place across the street.