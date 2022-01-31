Man charged with Third Avenue murder

Cops arrested a man who allegedly stabbed another man to death outside a Bay Ridge restaurant Jan. 29.

Kevin Cuatlacuatl,19, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.



Cops said Anthony Donofrio, 22, was stabbed in the chest just before 4 a.m. during a large brawl outside Catrinas Mexican Grill at 7316 Third Ave. He died at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.



A second man, also 22, was stabbed in the head and is in stable condition.

The others involved in the fight fled before police arrived.