Man charged with Third Avenue murder

Cops arrested a man who allegedly stabbed another man to death outside a Bay Ridge restaurant Jan. 29.
Kevin Cuatlacuatl,19, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Cops said Anthony Donofrio, 22, was stabbed in the chest just before 4 a.m. during a large brawl outside Catrinas Mexican Grill at 7316 Third Ave. He died at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.
A second man, also 22, was stabbed in the head and is in stable condition.
The others involved in the fight fled before police arrived.