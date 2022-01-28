My Natural Pet hosts cat adoptions

My Natural Pet, 8318 Fifth Ave., hosted an adoption event for cats Jan. 23.

The store sponsored the event with NYC Teens for Animals, an organization that promotes adoptions of rescued animals and give positive tips on how kids and adults can make a difference.

“It is our way of bringing awareness to the community, that local rescuers work diligently to reduce the feral, street and stray cat population by placing rescued kitties into loving homes,” said store owner Margo Tortorelis. “One glaring issue small local rescues face is their adoptable cats have no visibility, therefore hindering the adoption process. On event day, we make sure our 12-feet front windows are cleared so only the kitties are on display and visible to the public.”

During the adoption, every cat was vet-checked, tested, vaccinated and spayed/neutered before leaving the rescue. NYC Teens for Animals has placed more than 100 cats into new homes as a result of the collaboration.

Tortorelis has dedicated her life to animals and their welfare.

She is Trap-Neuter-Return certified by the ASPCA and is the founder of the only cat trap bank in South Brooklyn, in partnership with NYC Feral Cat Initiative and Bide A Wee.

My Natural Pet also collects and serves as a holding space for materials to make cat shelters, and distributes free styrofoam coolers and straw during the fall/winter months to colony caretakers.

“Cats in particular have always held a special place in my heart,” Tortorelis said. “We host Feral Cat Initiative TNR classes in the shop and created a physical pet pantry during the pandemic for pet parents and community cat caretakers. I continue to donate food and supplies to our active Bay Ridge TNR groups and caretakers on a regular basis.”