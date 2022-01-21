On the Avenue: Restaurant Week specials return to Bay Ridge favorites

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Yes, we know the holidays are over, but it’s time for Restaurant Week here in Bay Ridge and throughout New York City.

This year, there are several participating eateries “on the avenue,” including local favorites The Greenhouse Café, Tanoreen and Hunter’s Steak & Ale House. Greenhouse, 7717 Third Ave., has been a participant for many years and is proud to once again offer a prix-fixe menu of delicious appetizers, entrees and desserts for $39. At Tanoreen, 7523 Third Ave., enjoy a two-course lunch Tuesday through Friday for just $29, or come for dinner and enjoy three delicious courses for $59. Items from the award-winning regular menu are eligible.

Over on Fourth Avenue, Hunter’s is offering a three-course pre-fixe lunch menu for $29 and a three-course dinner menu for $39 (excluding Saturdays) as part of this special citywide promotion. The iconic steak house is located at 9404 Fourth Ave.

Did we mention that Restaurant Week actually runs from now through Feb. 13? That means there is plenty of time to sample the fare at all three of these fine Bay Ridge establishments.

* * *

They like what they see!

Last week, members of the Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge were featured in this column for a special Brooklyn divisional meeting held “on the avenue” at Mama Rao’s Restaurant, during which new Club officers were officially installed by Brooklyn Lt. Gov. James Orlando. This past Tuesday evening, as members of the Club came together for their weekly meeting at Cebu Bar & Bistro, 8801 Third Ave., many expressed their gratitude to the Home Reporter and Brooklyn Spectator newspapers for highlighting their efforts to help children in need.

“We’re really thankful that the Home Reporter and Brooklyn Spectator have given our Club such positive promotion during the past few months, mainly because the more people learn about our mission — to help children and families in need — the more families we may be able to assist,” said Club President Thomas Aellis, owner of Romantique Double Diamond Limousines, 1421 86th St.

It’s certainly a pleasure to advance such a noble mission, especially in these continually trying times. But it’s also nice to see that in just a short period of time this column has been so widely appreciated by the individuals and organizations doing such noble work “on the avenue” in Bay Ridge and beyond! Here’s a special look at just some of the positive feedback we’ve received thus far:

Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge President Thomas Aellis (left) and Brooklyn Lt. Gov. James Orlando shared copies of the Brooklyn Spectator and Home Reporter featuring the Club with fellow members at this past Tuesday’s meeting. Photo courtesy of Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge

Members of Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn’s Student Advisory Board Maxelle Cohen, Warren Ma, Isaac Nasimov, Yura Izachik and Misa Khayriddinova (left to right) show off their copies of the Brooklyn Spectator, which featured their holiday food drive donation of hundreds of canned goods to Reaching-Out Community Services. Photo courtesy of Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn