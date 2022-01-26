Parkway Flower Shop closes after 75 years

Every rose has its thorn.

Parkway Flower Shop, a Dyker Heights mainstay for 75 years, has closed.

The store, at 6916 Fort Hamilton Parkway, provided floral arrangements for all occasions.

Owner Robert Lindsay thanked his customers for three generations of business.

“It was important to provide our customers with quality and service and we were there for many happy occasions throughout the years,” Lindsay said. “Whether a birth, wedding, communion or just a time to say ‘I love you,’ we were part of our customers’ lives. We treated our patrons like family and enjoyed each celebration. We thank all of the customers throughout the years and now it’s time to enjoy the next chapter in life.”

Dyker Heights resident Valarie Mazza McAllen saw a crew cleaning out the storefront last week and said she was sorry to see the shop close.

“I wish them all the best in their next endeavors,” she said.“Bob and family have been in the background of my family for decades. Celebrations and mourning, and little bursts of sunshine through the years. From my communion bouquet, bridal bouquet and both parents’ funeral arrangements, they’ve played a big part in our lives.”