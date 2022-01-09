Scissura, veteran Brooklyn executive, hailed in new role as head of EDC

From brooklyneagle.com

Congratulations poured in on Friday for Mayor Eric Adams’ appointment of lifelong Brooklyn resident Carlo Scissura as president of the New York City Economic Development Corporation.

Scissura was appointed at the same time as Jessica Katz, named to a senior housing post, and Dan Garodnick, named to head the City Planning Commission and the Department of City Planning.

Since 2017, Scissura headed the New York Building Congress, a membership-based organization dedicated to promoting the interest of the construction industry. Before that, beginning in 2012, he was the president and CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce. With him at the helm, the Chamber’s membership increased 200 percent.

Before that, for five years, he served as counsel and chief of staff to then-Borough President Marty Markowitz. (This writer recalls one meeting in which, when Scissura was introduced as president of the Chamber, Markowitz mock-protested, “They stole him from me!”) In this capacity, Scissura interacted with many city agencies, including the EDC.

The EDC is described as a nonprofit corporation whose mission is to “leverage the city’s assets to create good jobs and drive growth, ensuring equitable and sustainable development across all five boroughs.” Brooklyn projects EDC has promoted include the redevelopment of the Kings Theatre in Flatbush, the redevelopment of Coney Island, the East New York Industrial Development Zone and the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. EDC also administers the huge Brooklyn Army Terminal waterfront complex in Sunset Park.

Randy Peers, president and CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce said, “We applaud Mayor Adams for selecting Carlo Scissura, an exceptional leader and former chief executive of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, as president of the NYC Economic Development Corporation. Carlo’s strong relationships across all levels of government and decades of experience advocating for economic development, impactful infrastructure, and small business growth make him an impeccable fit for this role.”

Tucker Reed, co-founder and principal of Totem development and former head of the Downtown Brooklyn partnership, tweeted, “Carlo Scissura has turned every organization he’s ever run into one of NYC’s elite. Can’t wait to see what he does with NYCEDC. Tremendous pick.”

Former City Council President Christine Quinn tweeted about Scissura as well as Katz and Garodnick, “Three of my faves! Can’t wait to work with all three to harness the city’s resources to empower homeless families.”

Former City Councilmember David Greenfield (Midwood-Bensonhurst-Borough Park) tweeted, also about all three appointees, “The dream team! These are some of the smartest people in New York. NYC planning, housing and economic development are in great hands!”

“In many ways he has it all,” Markowitz said, according to published reports. “He is determined, he sets goals, and he has an ability to keep on top of everything in a regular and aggressive manner.”

Scissura grew up in Bensonhurst and currently lives in Bay Ridge. He graduated both Pace University and Pace Law School, and had his own solo-practice law firm in Dyker Heights before joining BP Markowitz’ staff.